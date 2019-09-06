Watch: Cars drive over rock slide on I-70 after storm near Floyd Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOYD HILL, Colo. -- A storm dumped hail over Interstate 70 on Friday afternoon, causing a rock slide and and shutting down roads in the area.

Video shared by FOX31 viewer Micah Bloom showed slow-moving traffic driving over rocks on I-70 after the storm moved through.

Colorado State Patrol said no cars were swept away or caught in the mud.

Troopers reported that water and hail remained on the roadway more than a half-hour after the storm hit.

Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser said heavy rain, lightning and hail could last through the evening commute Friday.

Exit ramps from I-70 to US 6 were closed, as was US 6 at US 40 due to the storm. Backups on westbound I-70 are approximately four miles long and traffic is highly discouraged from traveling westbound I-70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Drivers should avoid the area.