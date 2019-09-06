× Small, lightning caused fire burning near Meeker

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a five acre fire predicted to stay active for the next few days.

The Hunt Fire is burning 26 miles southwest of Meeker in Rio Blanco County, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Firefighters aren’t able to directly fight the fire because it’s burning in thick brush and downed trees but responders do have areas they may be able to safely fight the fire if necessary.

The fire was caused by lightning and people are asked to stay away from the area between Hunter Creek and Willow Creek, including Big Jimmy Gulch.