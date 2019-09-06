Raw meat stored over vegetables serious mistake for failed restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area.

Nile Ethiopian Restaurant

The Aurora restaurant scored 9 health code issues in June but passed a follow up inspection on July 8.

The issues included:

No food protection manager

Ice handled with bare hands

Raw meat stored over vegetables

Mold on the wall

Floors soiled with food debris and grime

Nile sent the following statement:

"Nile Ethiopian Restaurant is a family owned and operated business that believes in growth and self-improvement. The health and well-being of our customers has been our number one priority for the past 13 years and we continually honor that in our day to day practices. We have taken immediate action and addressed the issues that were brought up to us and will strive to continue to implement safe health practices.”

Nile Ethiopian Restaurant is located at 1951 S Havana St.

Sheridan Café

An inspector cited the café for 9 issues in June and returned to the restaurant three times before giving it a passing score July 3rd.

The mistakes covered:

Raw meat stored over vegetables

Plate used to portion food encrusted with meat juice and marinade

Chicken thawing on counter

Wok station, fryer and cook line soiled with food and grease

Sheridan Café management sent the following comment:

“The health department come to check the refrigerator for several times because of the temperature problems, we called the staff to repair the refrigerator at the first time, because the aging of the refrigerators is not up to standard. We also bought another refrigerator.”

Santiago’s

The location at 2505 North Federal Blvd. scored an “A” for two perfect inspections. Cheers for a job well done.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

