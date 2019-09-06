Prostate Cancer Treatment – High Intensity Focused Ultrasound

According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men.  Thanks to technology there's been a breakthrough in treating this disease. It's called High Intensity Focused Ultrasound. For more information and to find a specialist near you, go to HIFUProstateServices.com or call 1-877-884-4438.

