As school kicks off, consider the importance of school buses getting kids to class. A recent study by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance. Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education and Research Council, shares more.AlertMe
Propane Education – Lower School Bus Emissions
-
Denver continues ‘high costs’ campaign to educate kids about underage marijuana use
-
Shooting intensifies debate over future of STEM school
-
Shortage of bus drivers causing delays in Cherry Creek School District
-
Cherry Creek School District in need of bus drivers
-
Michigan 5-year-old with autism left on bus
-
-
Bennet education plan promises free preschool, other reforms
-
Company kicked out of Connecticut fair over ‘I heart gun’ T-shirt sold near school bus
-
How Much Sleep Should Kids be Getting During the School Year?
-
Cleveland police officer arrested for allegedly exposing himself, urinating on 12-year-old girl
-
Western Slope child molester sentenced to 140 years to life in prison
-
-
Adams County charter school with civil rights complaint history under investigation
-
Glenwood Springs school says database was hacked but damage was limited
-
San Francisco school board votes to cover controversial George Washington mural