Propane Education – Lower School Bus Emissions

Posted 1:18 pm, September 6, 2019, by

As school kicks off, consider the importance of school buses getting kids to class.  A recent study by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance. Tucker Perkins, President and CEO of the Propane Education and Research Council, shares more.

