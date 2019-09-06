Mudslide damages Idaho Springs bar and grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS — For restaurant owners Dan and Kalong Geltmaker, Two Bears Tap and Grill has been a labor of love five years in the making.

It only took a few minutes for that hard work to come undone.

Late Friday afternoon a river of mud swallowed the restaurant's patio. The rain and hail were unlike anything the Geltmakers had ever seen.

"It's a mess. You can't even use shovels. A week ago the patio was full. The parking lot was full," said Dan.

Chairs and other furniture were carried away like twigs, some of it ending up on the highway nearby.

Dan said he's overwhelmed not just by the damage, but also by the outpouring of support in the hours since.

Friends, neighbors, and strangers have stopped by with money and offers to help.

"They all want to come and help. People who say they're too old to move the dirt, the rocks, but they still want to come and do whatever," he said.

The only question now is whether volunteers will be able to get there. Excavators and volunteers are planning to arrive at eight in the morning, but many roads in the area are closed.

If you'd like to help, the restaurant's owners will be working all day to try and repair the damage and they're welcoming all volunteers.