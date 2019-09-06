Man sentenced to 52 years in prison in the 2018 attack of a 78-year-old woman in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A man was sentenced Friday to 52 years in prison for attacking a 78-year-old woman in Broomfield in 2018.

Donald McMillian, 44, was sentenced to first-degree assault of an at-risk elder, second-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and attempted sexual assault, according to a news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty in June, and the plea agreement included a stipulation for a 52-year sentence.

The woman was walking her dog March 20, 2018 when she was beaten, stabbed and sexually assaulted at Sheridan Boulevard and Highland Park Drive in a pedestrian underpass, according to the release. She said McMillian held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her.

“I believed I was going to die that day,” she said in the release.

The district attorney’s office is attempting to designate McMillian as a sexually violent predator.

“She was walking her dog by her home in the middle of the day when this took place,” Petri Beard said in the release.

The woman, prosecutors and her family agreed to a plea agreement so the woman did not have to relive the incident in a trial.

Petri Beard said the community needed to be protected from McMillian, who has five prior felony convictions.