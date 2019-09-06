Man charged in shooting over parking space at Lakewood Walmart

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 21-year- old man, Kile Joshua Chaca, has been charged in a shooting that wounded a man in the parking lot of a Lakewood Walmart on Aug. 25.

Chaca is charged with attempted murder, first degree assault and four violent crime counts.

The Sunday night shooting took place at a Walmart at 440 Wadsworth Blvd.

Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired around 9:32 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, officers found a man in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds; police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument over a parking spot.

The victim was taken to the hospital and survived the shooting.

Charges against Chaca were filed Thursday and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 24.

