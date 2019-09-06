Landspout tornado spotted from Highlands Ranch

Posted 4:28 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:44PM, September 6, 2019

A Landspout Tornado was spotted from Highlands Ranch Friday afternoon.

Viewer Jennifer Mravich shared this photo just after 4 p.m. showing the funnel rising up from the ground in the direction of Aurora and Parker.

A landspout is “a tornado with a narrow, rope-like condensation funnel that forms while the thunderstorm cloud is still growing and there is no rotating updraft – the spinning motion originates near the ground”, according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory.

