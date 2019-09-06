Jeep stranded at Myrtle Beach finally gets rescued

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A jeep that captured the attention of people across the country on Thursday when it got stuck in the sand during Hurricane Dorian, was towed away on Friday morning.

On Thursday, we livestreamed the jeep while waves crashed over it in the ocean.

The owner of the jeep said his cousin rides a motorcycle and because of the bad weather, he let his cousin borrow the Jeep.

“This morning he thought it would be cool to go on the beach and take a quick video of the sunrise before the storm came,” the owner told WMBF.

The owner said he thinks his cousin went off a runoff because he was looking out the window and didn’t realize it was in front of him.