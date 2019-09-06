I-70 to be closed overnight at Floyd Hill due to mudslide

Posted 7:29 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:33PM, September 6, 2019

FLOYD HILL, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday evening westbound I-70 will be closed overnight at the bottom of Floyd Hill at U.S. 6 due to a rockslide and mudslide.

According to a news release from the department, one lane of westbound traffic can get through via the off and on ramps at the interchange.

Traffic was backed up about eight miles around 7:20 p.m., and everyone is discouraged from traveling on westbound I-70.

U.S. 6 will be closed from Colo. 119 to I-70, the ramp from eastbound I-70 to U.S. 6 will be closed and U.S. 40 from the top of Floyd Hill to U.S. 6 will be closed.

The roadway's safety will be assessed at first light, according to the release.

The following are alternate routes suggested by CDOT:

  • U.S. 6 west from Golden to State Highway 119, and then north to Black Hawk.  From Black Hawk, go west through Central City and take the Central City Parkway south back to I-70.
  • U.S. 285 southwest from Denver to Fairplay, State Highway 9 north to I-70 at Frisco.
