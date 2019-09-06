Gun found in Denver student’s backpack at Manual High School, no threat reported

DENVER — A gun was found by a staff member in a student’s backpack at Manual High School Friday, according to the school, but no threat to students’ safety has been reported.

A staff member found the backpack in the hallway, and to find its owner, the staff member opened it, revealing a gun. According to a letter from Manual High School, The Denver Police Department and the school are investigating, but no threats were ever made.

“I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our No. 1 priority,” Joe Glover, the high school’s principal, said in the letter. “In order to maintain a safe environment, it is critical that students feel comfortable reporting to the appropriate adults if they see or hear about a weapon on our campus.”

The student who owns the backpack will face consequences, but the school district is not releasing any information about the student at this time.

“As a reminder to all students, it is never OK to bring weapons of any kind – real or fake – onto school property,” Glover said in the letter.