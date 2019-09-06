Food Truck Friday with Same Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After nearly 13 years serving meals on East Colfax, nonprofit Same Cafe is taking its mission on the road this spring. The pay-what-you-can or pay-it-forward lunch spot goes mobile with the launch of the Same Food Truck.

The truck splits its time between neighborhoods that are lacking in affordable, quality foods — also known as food deserts — and more “typical” stops, according to cafe executive director Brad Reubendale. It will spend half the week serving in places like Globeville and Elyria-Swansea, and the other half at downtown businesses, farmers markets and events.

Since 2006, the mission of SAME Café has been to serve healthy food to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. For over 12 years and with the incredible support of community members, farms & gardens, and dedicated volunteers, SAME has succeeded in delivering healthy meals to everyone who walks through the door.

The Same Cafe Food Trucks serves up healthy grain bowls that are influenced by the diverse cultures around Denver.