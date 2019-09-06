× Dog owners: Warning to not touch pig ear treats or feed them to dogs continues

Government officials are continuing to advise people to avoid all pig ear dog treats due to a risk of drug-resistant salmonella infection.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say people can get sick from handling the treats.

Dogs can also get sick from eating them.

In a month, 16 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 143 illnesses in 35 states.

Three cases of people becoming ill have been reported in Colorado.

No deaths have occurred.

Signs of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

In dogs, they could also have diarrhea and vomiting, and appear more tired than usual.

Talk to your healthcare provider and veterinarian if you notice any signs of infection.

CNN Newsource contributed to this story.