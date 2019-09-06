Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's an event that celebrates the 70s, 80s and 90s! The Denver Retro Con is in town this Sunday, September 8th at the Ramada Plaza from 11-4pm. The Denver Retro Con will have over 60 vendors of old toys that will bring back some fun childhood memories.

The Guest of Honor of the event will be Muriel Fahrion, designer of Strawberry Shortcake and Care Bears.

What: Denver Retro Con

When (day and time): Sunday, Sept. 8, 11am-4pm

Where: Ramada Plaza Denver North, I-25 at 120th

Cost: $8. Kids 12 and under – FREE. Retro Cosplayers – half price