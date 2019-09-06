× Denver police offer Women’s Community Academy

DENVER– On Thursday, the Denver Police Department announced a unique opportunity for women to learn more about careers in law enforcement.

The two-day Women’s Community Academy will focus on skills events, officer safety, the reality of use of force, shoot or not to shoot scenarios, investigations and more.

The academy will be held on October 5-6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Denver Police Academy at 2155 North Akron Way.

If you’re interested in attending the academy, you must pass a background check and complete an application. The application can be found here.

For more information about the academy, here’s the link.