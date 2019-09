× Denver police investigating body found in abandoned car

DENVER– The Denver Police Department is investigating after a body was found in an abandoned car in the 2200 block of Ivanhoe Street on Friday.

According to a tweet sent out by DPD around 12:01 p.m. Friday, police say they do not know if the death is criminal in nature.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 2200 block of Ivanhoe conducting a death investigation, deceased person found in a vehicle. Unknown at this time if this incident is criminal in nature, the investigation is ongoing. #Denver pic.twitter.com/BUTg1ogvxW — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.