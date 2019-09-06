Denver airport officials looking into who put graffiti on ‘Blucifer’

DENVER– Denver International Airport says someone put graffiti on “Blucifer”, the well-known horse sculpture in front of the airport.

According to an official with DIA, the graffiti is really light, and they can’t tell what it says.

Officials at the airport also told FOX31/Channel 2 News that they are reviewing cameras to try and figure out who put the graffiti on the sculpture.

Alex Renteria with DIA says that crews are working to try and find the best way to clean the graffiti while maintaining the integrity of the artwork.