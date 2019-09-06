Cooler 80s this weekend with higher chances for afternoon thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Denver hit a record high of 98 degrees on Thursday. A cold front on Friday shaves 10-15 degrees off the high temps from Thursday. Highs will be around 85 degrees Friday.

We'll start with sunshine (maybe even fog) then watch for a 40% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. The best chance for t-storms occurs between 3 p.m.-7 p.m.

This weekend you'll want to focus on the mornings for outdoor activities. The afternoons look stormy.

The Mountains start dry with a 50% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Saturday starts dry across the Front Range with a 40% chance of afternoon t-storms, highs in the low 80s.

Sunday looks even wetter in the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain and t-storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Drier Monday-Wednesday of next week. Highs will be in the 80s.

