For the month of September Chuze Fitness will be known as Chuze Self-Care. They are doing this in alignment with September being Self-Care Awareness month. The Director of Education and Culture for Chuze came on to explain the importance of putting yourself first. Through out the month Chuze will be offering daily Hydromassage Happy Hours, yoga for all membership levels, special mind/body classes and nutritional smoothie offerings.

Check out their special $1 enrollment fee for the month of September. Memberships start at $9.99/ Go to ChuzeFitness.com for more information.