Broomfield residents celebrating after RV illegally parking in neighborhood towed away

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Residents in a Broomfield Cul-De-Sac are thanking the Problem Solvers after a behemoth of an RV got towed away.

They called when a new neighbor moved in. The neighbors were living in a 35 foot RV that was dropped off by a tow truck more than two weeks ago. The RV had no power, no hook ups, no water and no way to get rid of sewage. Longtime resident Gary Colgin says he called Problem Solvers out of frustration.

“We’ve called the Problem Solvers to come out and help us put some pressure on the City to get the homeless people out because this vehicle doesn’t run and it’s a junk vehicle,” he said.

Colgin said several people were living in the vehicle. They leave early in the morning and return to sleep late at night. Colgin says the City has been frustrating to deal with at best “It’s kind of like every time you call the Police they say it’s Code Enforcement and Code Enforcement says no it’s the Police.”

The Problem Solvers set a meeting with Broomfield Code Enforcement Manager Brandon Murray. He said it is a frustrating situation because the City’s own codes tie his hands.

“It can be frustrating and I certainly understand the frustration of citizens when they have something like this sitting out front of their house and we tell them you have to wait 15 days before we can remove it," he said.

Murray said a forged registration on the RV made the process even more difficult to get the RV out but he promised action.

But working with the Broomfield Police Department, the city towed the RV earlier this week.

Resident Shane Uptergrove saw it get towed into his cul-de-sac and witnessed it getting towed away.

“The City wouldn’t do nothing about it until you guys came out finally and we’re grateful that you guys came and took care of this for us," he said.

The Problem Solvers tracked it to its new home. It’s now parked in a fenced industrial area 17 miles away in Brighton.