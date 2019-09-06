Beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park? Some visitors give it 1 star reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, head up to Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is beautiful this time of year, but don't expect rave reviews from everyone.

The park has several one star reviews on sites like Yelp and Trip Advisor, complaining about everything from a lack of Starbucks to an abundance of wildlife.

A visitor named Gary G. wrote, "A congested hell hole of over crowded roads, crazy tourists, and ill tempered park rangers. I only go there now if I can't get in to see the dentist."

Christy K. had this to say in her one star review: "Super unimpressed with this park. It's just boring."

Then there's Nick C. of San Francisco who went on a rant as long as Trail Ridge Road.

"Way overrated. First of all, there's wildlife everywhere. Who wants to run into a moose on the trail? And what if it eats you? And the rangers are way too friendly. It's like they're completely oblivious to all the suffering in the world. Plus, there's not a single Starbucks on any of the trailheads. Finally, too many snow capped mountains. I like to see the horizon at all times. It calms me."

It's proof that Colorado's beauty isn't everyone's cup of tea, and a 14er? Forget about it. That's just another pile of rocks.

Rocky Mountain National Park, however, is one of many national parks across the United States with one star reviews.

Yellowstone National Park has several of them. One man wrote, " the only thing that makes this place different from other parks is the geysers. I was extremely underwhelmed. If you want a similar look just boil a pot of water at home."

Another tourist claims the park is falsely advertised, writing "the stones aren't even yellow."