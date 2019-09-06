Bear caught on camera roaming through Louisville neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Colo.-- A bear was caught on camera Thursday roaming through a neighborhood in Louisville.

According to Lisa Clark, the bear was seen near South Boulder Road and Eisenhower Drive.

On Thursday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a warning for people living in Colorado: get ready to see more bears.

The animals are entering hyperphagia right now, when they can spend up to 20 hours every day eating as they get ready to hibernate.

During this time, some bears can eat up to 20,000 calories per day.

So far this year, Parks and Wildlife has received more than 3,800 reports about bears.

In many cases, bears are attracted to homes and businesses that are not properly bear-proof.

Here are some tips from Parks and Wildlife.