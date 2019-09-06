Bailey 8-year-old recovering from mountain lion attack shares terrifying story

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAILEY, Colo.-- An 8-year-old Bailey boy who was attacked by a mountain lion on August 21 while playing outside is at home and recovering.

Two mountain lions were euthanized following the attack.

FOX31 and Channel 2 News spoke with Pike on Friday morning. He shared his incredible story of survival with reporter Kevin Torres.

Since 1990, there have been 22 mountain lion attacks on people in Colorado, according to CPW. Three of the attacks were fatal, with the most recent fatal attack occurring in 1999.