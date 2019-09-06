× Aurora police investigating shooting near Colfax and Sable, large police presence in the area

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department is investigating a shooting near Sable Boulevard and Colfax Avenue that happened around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

A large police presence surrounded a 7-11 store at 14490 East Colfax.



According to police on scene, two people received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Two people were detained a few miles from the scene of the shooting as a part of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.