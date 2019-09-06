× Aurora man guilty of shooting repair shop owner after being told they had no available appointments

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora man was found guilty of attempted murder for shooting an auto repair shop owner in the head when he learned the shop was booked for the day and wouldn’t be able to service his car.

Michael Christopher Taylor, 36, called the shop for an appointment on Sept. 5, 2017 and became agitated when an employee told him they wouldn’t be able to help him that day.

Taylor then went to the shop and began arguing with several employees, one of whom stuck a knife in the counter top and told Taylor they would defend themselves if necessary.

After furthering the argument, Taylor went into an office, pulled out a gun and shot a co-owner of the shop in the head.

The victim survived with serious permanent injuries.

Taylor fled the scene and was taken into custody by police the following day.

Taylor had a gun, more than $17,000 in cash, and fake temporary license plates in his vehicle when he was arrested.

A sentencing date has not been set but Taylor faces 16 to 48 years in prison.

Taylor also faces habitual criminal charges, the DA said Friday. If he is convicted, the sentence for attempted first-degree murder is enhanced and becomes 96 years.