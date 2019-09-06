Arapahoe County cyber detective named nation’s Top Forensic Examiner

ARAPAHOE COUNTY — An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Investigator has been named the Top Forensic Examiner in the nation by the U.S. Secret Service.

It’s the third year in a row Cyber Detective Mike Garnsey has won the award.

Garnsey played a critical role in the investigation, and ultimate conviction of the largest child pornography case in Colorado history.

Last April, investigators found more than 100,000 images of child pornography on computers, hard drivers, VHS tapes, and DVD’s belonging to brothers Timothy and Daniel Alberts.

Garnsey was responsible for finding the images on those electronics, and cataloging them for the investigation.

“They had a significant number,” he said. “It was in the hundred plus terabytes of data. So we were able to get pretty compelling evidence that they were purposefully collecting this stuff.”

Garnsey is also responsible for unlocking phones and computers that are password protected, once warrants have been issued.

“Every case is a little different,” he said. “I look at it as a challenge. The bad guys are getting smarter, so we have to get smarter too.”

The award is given on a large pewter plate. Garnsey says his wife and 2 teenage daughters have already started launching jokes about a 4-peat.

“Since I have 4 people in my family, they joke that I could do it just one more year, we’d have enough to eat dinner on at home,” he said.