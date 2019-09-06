Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for a fun event for the whole family this weekend? You might want to head down to the 43rd annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park.

The festival will kick off with a Tattoo Estes, a traditional parade ground concert. This year's concert is a "USO Tour" with military and bagpipe bands showcasing their pageantry and patriotism.

Get your tickets today for the 43rd annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, an event that will have something for everyone.

What: Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

When (day and time): September 5th – 7th

Where: Estes Park

Cost: Tickets start at $25