43rd Annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival

Looking for a fun event for the whole family this weekend?  You might want to head down to the 43rd annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival in Estes Park.

The festival will kick off with a Tattoo Estes, a traditional parade ground concert.  This year's concert is a "USO Tour" with military and bagpipe bands showcasing their pageantry and patriotism.

Get your tickets today for the 43rd annual Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival, an event that will have something for everyone.

What: Longs Peak Scottish-Irish Highland Festival
When (day and time): September 5th – 7th
Where: Estes Park
Cost: Tickets start at $25

