× 129-year-old LoDo building, home to 1UP arcade, sells for $6.4M

DENVER — A 129-year-old building in LoDo has sold for the first time in three decades.

JHB Properties LLC and WSJ Associates LLC purchased the three-level, 15,375-square-foot building at 1925 Blake St. last week for $6.43 million, according to county records. The deal works out to $418 a square foot.

Cushman & Wakefield brokers Jon Hendrickson and Aaron Johnson represented the seller. Hendrickson described the buyer, who did not work with a broker, as a family partnership fulfilling a 1031 exchange.

The three-level building was sold by Webb Properties LLC, an entity associated with two men, Keith and Clyde Webb, who purchased the property back in 1989 for $365,000, according to records.

The building was constructed in 1890 as a warehouse, then renovated into an office building in 1934, according to Cushman & Wakefield. The structure is 100 percent leased to four tenants, including The 1UP Arcade Bar, ticketing firm AXS and insurance-comparison website QuoteWizard.

Read more on this story at BusinessDen.com.