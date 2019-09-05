Wildfire burning near Horsetooth Reservoir

Posted 12:16 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:41PM, September 5, 2019

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.– On Thursday morning a wildfire was reported near Horsetooth Reservoir.

According to a tweet sent out by Poudre Fire Authority around 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning, the fire is burning on the north side of Horsetooth Reservoir.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff, air resources are being ordered and residents will see aircraft.

North County Road 23 is closed between North County Road 42C and North County Road 25 G.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

