Torchy’s Tacos in Fort Collins addresses food safety issues after receiving 7 critical violations

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The Fort Collins location of Torchy's Tacos has been cited for serious health code violations.

The investigation started Aug. 20, after a family told the Larimer County Health Department that nine people had gotten sick after eating at the restaurant on South College Avenue.

The complaint prompted a "complete" inspection, revealing seven critical violations. The violations included food being stored at the wrong temperature, employees touching food with bare hands and meat being thawed in the prep sink.

Health inspectors returned to the restaurant Thursday. They found all of the issued had been addressed.

Torchy's Tacos sent the following statement:

"At Torchy’s Tacos, the health and welfare of our guests and team members is our number one priority. This week, we have worked closely with the Larimer County Health Department and have taken corrective actions on all of the issues in the inspection that took place earlier this week, including additional measures above and beyond what was requested by the Health Department. On September 5, the Larimer County Health Department returned to our restaurant, and found our actions to have addressed any previous concerns. Their latest findings from September 5 can be found here."