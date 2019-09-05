× Teens escape from Aurora facility for at-risk youth

AURORA, Colo. — Authorities are trying to track down two teenagers who escaped from a facility for at-risk youth in Aurora.

The Aurora Police Department said Thursday afternoon that Jorge Riveria-Ruiz escaped from the Jefferson Hills facility on Tuesday. The center is located at 1290 S. Potomac St.

Riveria-Ruiz is described as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Authorities did not say why Riveria-Ruiz was at the facility.

Jacob Handley, 18, also escaped. However, officials did not have a photograph of Handley available.

The teens were last seen heading south toward the Florida Avenue light rail station.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.