Taste of Colorado hero pushes boy out of path of SUV driving toward crowd, chases driver down

DENVER-- Justin Ward says he is always prepared to be in the right place at the right time. That time came on Sunday night while he was working at the Taste of Colorado.

He was working security for Diamond Standard Events at Lincoln Street and 14th Avenue. He was talking to a young boy when he says an SUV, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, was heading straight for the Taste of Colorado.

Acting on instinct, Ward thought of the little boy first.

"He was right here. I grabbed him by the shoulders and twisted myself in front of him", Ward shared.

Using his training, he then went after the car that was headed the wrong way on 14th Avenue.

"As I was running, I actually was worried he would hit the crowds of vendors" "I jumped thru his driver window and started messing with his gear shift, trying to stall him out. At that point I was able to throw him on the ground." Ward stated.

He was able to keep control of the driver until Denver police arrived.

"He was combative as I was pulling him out of the vehicle-- he was trying to throw me off of him, trying to fight me and get us all of." explained Ward.

In the process, Ward fractured a rib and lost his wallet. Now he's concerned about paying for hospital bills and covering his bills.

"I had rent due pretty much that day." shared Ward.

Ward's boss says the company preparation paid off.

" When you look at this case here - if it wasn't for Justin's prior training - the result would have been a hell of lot worse."

Now the company, Diamond Standard, is setting up a Gofundme account to help Ward out. Here's the link.

Police arrested Samuel Cone on suspicion of careless driving resulting in a crash.