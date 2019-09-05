× Suspected MS-13 gang member sentenced for assault on girlfriend

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A suspected MS-13 gang member has been sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend on New Years Day.

Milton Perez-Rodriguez, 36, pleaded guilty to felony assault after an unprovoked attack on his girlfriend.

According to information provided by the district attorney, the man was driving with his girlfriend when he struck her four times in the face and caused her to pass out.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle and flee after the two arrived at Perez-Rodriguez’s home in Vail. She contacted police and was taken to Vail Health Hospital where she was treated and released.

Perez-Rodriguez is believed to be a citizen of El Salvador, and was identified to have ties to Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), a criminal street gang which bases its origins out of El Salvador and operates an enterprise of criminal activity throughout the United States, the DA said in the release.