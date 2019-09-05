Snow isn’t common in Denver during September

DENVER — In 138 years of data, September has measured snowfall 26 times.

September has had some significant snowfall amounts, albeit only a few.

Here is some perspective:

Here are September snowfall totals going back throughout Denver’s recorded history, using the ‘Denver Area’ climate group for this, which covers four locations: downtown Denver (in two locations), Denver-Stapleton and Denver-DIA:

Based on that data, Denver hasn’t seen more than a trace of snow in September since 2000, when 0.2″ of snow fell on the city.

You have to go back to 1999 to find the last snowfall total of more than 1″ for the month in the city.

Snow: The last time Denver had snow in September was September 12th, 2014 with only a trace measured. The last measurable September snow in Denver was September 24th, 2000, with 0.2 inches of snow was measured at DIA. Via @NWSBoulder — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) September 4, 2019

There are a couple of instances of snowless Septembers of longer than a decade, however, the recent 19-year lack of measurable September snowfall is the longest on record.

While most early-season snowfalls don’t amount to much (1″ is the month’s average), the month has seen as much as 17.2″ of snow.

The greatest 24-hour snowfall event was in 1936, when 16.5″ fell on the city.

Note: there is no discernible trend of statistical significance in September average snowfall amount or in the number of days of snowfall.