Police: Suspects arrested in Glendale following armed robbery, pursuit, crash

GLENDALE, Colo. — At least two people are in custody following an alleged armed robbery, pursuit and crash Thursday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the robbery occurred at 10955 E. Exposition Ave. Officers responded and pursued the suspects into Denver city limits.

Officers with the Denver Police Department assisted with the chase.

The suspects’ vehicle then crashed at South Cherry Creek Drive and South Colorado Boulevard in Glendale. It was the only vehicle involved in the roll-over crash.

The suspects were taken into custody following the crash.

Police have not yet said how many people were arrested.

No officers were injured.