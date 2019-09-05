Police: Man shot in Denver, body dumped on the side of the road in Erie

DENVER — Detectives from two police departments took part in investigating a homicide after it was determined that a man was fatally shot in Denver before his body was dumped on the side of the road in Erie.

The body of the victim, 39-year-old Gene David Cisneros, was covered in bags when it was discovered in the area south of the I-25 Frontage Road and Erie Parkway on Sept. 1.

Police who responded to the scene processed the death as a homicide though no motive has been announced and suspects have not yet been named.

Two days after the body was found, investigators determined the man was likely killed in the 5200 block of South Steele Street in Denver before being dumped in Erie, Denver police said Wednesday.

Because detectives believe Cisneros was fatally shot within city limits, Denver police have taken over the investigation and are interviewing witnesses.

An autopsy of the body was completed by the Weld County Coroner’s Office.