One person dead, another wounded in shooting in Highlands neighborhood

Posted 4:39 am, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 05:15AM, September 5, 2019

DENVER– Denver police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Federal Boulevard.

According to a tweet from DPD, the call came in around 10 p.m. of a shooting. Two people were treated for injuries related to a gunshot wound.

Around an hour later, DPD sent a tweet saying one man is dead and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was provided about the second person who was injured.

No suspect information has been provided. We will update this story when we learn more about what happened.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.