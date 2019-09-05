One person dead, another wounded in shooting in Highlands neighborhood

DENVER– Denver police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Federal Boulevard.

According to a tweet from DPD, the call came in around 10 p.m. of a shooting. Two people were treated for injuries related to a gunshot wound.

#DPD Officers on-scene in the 3200 Blk of Federal Blvd managing a shooting. Two parties are being treated for serious injuries related to GSW. There is no available suspect information at present. #Denver pic.twitter.com/l9qQDDGL9h — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 5, 2019

Around an hour later, DPD sent a tweet saying one man is dead and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was provided about the second person who was injured.

#DPD Update Re: 3200 Blk of Federal Blvd. This incident is now being investigated as a Homicide. The deceased party is identified as an Adult lMale. There is no update in regard to the second injured party. There is still no available suspect information. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 5, 2019

No suspect information has been provided. We will update this story when we learn more about what happened.