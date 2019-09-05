One person dead, another wounded in shooting in Highland neighborhood

DENVER– Denver police say a man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in the 3200 block of Federal Boulevard.
According to a tweet from DPD, the call came in around 10 p.m. of a shooting. Two people were treated for injuries related to a gunshot wound.
Around an hour later, DPD sent a tweet saying one man is dead and the incident is being investigated as a homicide. No other information was provided about the second person who was injured.
No suspect information has been provided. We will update this story when we learn more about what happened.