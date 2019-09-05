Moose rescued after falling into unsecured well in Allenspark

ALLENSPARK, Colo. — A moose was rescued after it fell into a well on Tuesday, the Allenspark Fire Protection District said.

Jeremiah Oldham, a member of the fire department, said a call was made after the moose was found stuck in the well.

Fire crews and the homeowner worked to keep the moose’s head above water during the rescue.

After about two hours, the moose was freed and was not injured.

Over the weekend, a cow and calf moose fell into a well that was left unsecured in Rollinsville.

The calf was found on top of its mother. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers used catch poles and a tow strap to save the calf, but the cow died.

The calf was relocated into a drainage that has good moose habitat, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

