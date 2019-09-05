× Man sentenced to life in prison without parole for driving drunk, causing fatal Lakewood crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The man who drove drunk and caused a crash that killed a young woman in Lakewood last year will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Tuesday, Todd Grudznske, 48, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

On Sept. 30, 2018, 25-year-old Angela Wimmer, of Lakewood, was stopped at a red light at southbound Kipling Street and West Colfax Avenue when she was rear-ended by a truck driven by Grudznske at a high rate of speed.

The crash pushed Wimmer’s vehicle into the intersection. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Wimmer’s friends said she was returning from church at the time of the crash.

A total of five vehicles were involved.

In June, Grudznske was found guilty of first-degree murder and 12 other charges.

He has six prior DUI convictions.

“This is an appropriate sentence for a man who knowingly put others at risk. He essentially released a 7,000 lb. torpedo into a heavily populated residential and commercial area,” said District Attorney Pete Weir in a press release. “He showed extreme indifference to the value of human life.”