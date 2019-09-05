Video captures man in Spain catching stranger’s phone on roller coaster

VILA-SECA, Spain – A man showed off his lightning-quick reflexes when he caught a stranger’s phone while riding a roller coaster in Spain.

Samuel Kempf, who lives in New Zealand, visited PortAventura World theme park and rode the Shambhala roller coaster last month.

An on-ride camera captured the moment Kempf caught the camera while riding the 80 mph coaster. Kempf told 1NewsNow that he returned the phone to the owner when the ride was over.

“He couldn’t believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf said.

