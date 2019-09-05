× Suspect arrested in connection to Skyline Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has been arrested for suspected arson in connection to the Skyline Fire, which broke out late Thursday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the Skyline Picnic area at Horesetooth Reservoir on the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived just before 11 a.m., responders noticed smoke on the ridge and learned a man had walked away from the scene.

Deputies found the man in the 1200 block of North County Road 23. Robert Crookston McGehee, 34, was arrested for possibly playing a role in the fire, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of 2nd Degree Arson and Criminal Mischief

As of 3 p.m., the fire had burned 50 acres and was 90% contained. No evacuations were ordered.

Larimer County Road 23 was closed between Larimer County Road 42C and Larimer County Road 25G.

No homes were threatened and no injuries were reported.