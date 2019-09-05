× Longmont man held on $1 million bond, accused of abusing girlfriend’s child

LONGMONT, Colo.– Longmont police arrested a man on Tuesday at the Lamplighter Motel at 1642 Main Street after a housekeeper reported a man running out of his room with 2-year-old child who had bruises on her face.

Cristian Hernandez, 22, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, attempted first degree murder, domestic violence, second degree assault, third degree assault and false imprisonment.

According to the arrest affidavit, the child was reportedly unconscious and having difficulty breathing on Tuesday. The housekeeper stated the child appeared to have been beaten and looked “lifeless”, according to the report.

The child was taken to Longmont United Hospital and was transferred to Children’s Hospital by helicopter for emergency surgery, according to the arrest report.

On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Jeffrey Satur with the Longmont Police Department, shared with FOX31/Channel 2 News that the child is still in serious condition.

According to the arrest report, the child’s mother told police that she had been dating Hernandez for the last four months. She also stated that Hernandez has been spanking the child almost daily for around two weeks.

On Sunday morning, the child’s mother says she came home from work and found her child in bed with blood on her pillow and bruises on her face. She stated in the arrest report that Hernandez told her that the child was dragged by a dog at a “diaper shower” Saturday night.

She went on to say that she and Hernandez argued about the child’s safety Sunday and that he tried to choke her when she tried to leave with the child, eventually making her become unconscious, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday, the child’s mother was at an appointment when she received a call from Hernandez that the child was not breathing because she fell off the bed. She also stated that she knew nothing else about what happened at the hotel earlier in the morning, according to the arrest report.

Hernandez appeared in Boulder County court on Wednesday where a judge set his bond at $1 million. He is expected to be back in court on Friday.