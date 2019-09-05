× Lawyer representing I-70 crash suspect could face sanctions due to comments made to media

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The attorney representing the trucker accused of causing the deadly Interstate 70 crash in April could face sanctions for comments he made to the media.

In a motion filed Thursday afternoon, prosecutors argued that Rob Corry’s comments from past hearings are “attempts to influence the hearts and minds of potential Jefferson County jurors through the media.”

Corry represents Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, who is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide for the crash that occurred near I-70’s Denver West exit in Lakewood.

On Tuesday, Corry offered the victims’ families the opportunity to ask Aguilera-Mederos anything they would like to before the trial begins.

“We’re interested in the prosecution’s view of all this because, again, our view and our goal is to at least take every chance that we can to resolve this case without a trial,” Corry said at the time.

Prosecutors are now seeking a hearing later this month due to Corry’s comments. They want a judge in the case to sanction Corry.

Corry admitted Tuesday that the offer he made is unusual. He declined a request for comment Thursday afternoon.