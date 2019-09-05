Hot with highs in 90s today; cold front delivers cooler temps and rain this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another scorcher today at 94 in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. The record high is 97 set in 2013 and 1899.

I'm forecasting morning sunshine and a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms.

The Mountains start sunny with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

A cold front hits tonight dropping temps on Friday by 15 degrees. Highs around 80. We'll start dry then watch for a 50% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms.

Saturday starts dry with a 40% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. High of 83.

Sunday starts dry with a 50% chance of afternoon rain/t-storms. High of 79.

Drier Monday-Wednesday, highs in the low to mid 80s.

