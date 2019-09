ABACO, Bahamas– On Thursday, the devastation in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s wrath became clearer in a heartbreaking, unimaginable way.

According to officials in the Bahamas, at least 20 people are dead, and that number is expected to grow.

Hurricane Dorian was last listed as a Category 2 storm around 11:30 a.m. Thursday as it moved across the coastal Carolinas.

New pictures show the devastation in the Bahamas.