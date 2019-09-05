Goodguys Car Show

Get your engines ready! The 22nd Goodguys Colorado Nationals kicks off this Friday at the Ranch Events Complex. Watch the segment for a preview. The 22nd Goodguys Colorado Nationals is Friday through Sunday at the Ranch Events Complex in Loveland.  For tickets and more information head to Good-guys.com.

