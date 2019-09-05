FREE Help to Stop Smoking – Colorado QuitLine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Colorado QuitLine is a FREE, confidential telephone coaching service that connects people who want to quit smoking with free one-on-one individualized coaching. The QuitLine offers free coaching as well as free nicotine patches or gum for those that qualify. The state ranks 3rd in nation for providing treatment for tobacco addiction.

Alison Reidmohr, Tobacco Communication Strategist with CDPHE talks about the Colorado QuitLine and the free services they offer to people suffering from an addiction to tobacco.

The number is 1.800.QUIT.NOW. If you smoke and are looking to quit, call the Colorado QuitLine now. The Colorado QuitLine has trained coaches standing by that are ready to help create a personalized quit plan for you.