Frederick veteran gets new landscaping thanks to local nonprofit

FREDERICK, Colo. -- A Frederick veteran of the Korean War got new landscaping at his home thanks to a local nonprofit.

Andy Short, 79, worked hard to recover after he was diagnosed with a rare virus that left him totally paralyzed.

"At first, I was just devastated -- people feeding me, no sign of ever getting any better," he said.

Short's health did improve, but he still needed help at home.

A nonprofit organization called Qualified Listeners stepped in to help. The Frederick-based group provides a variety of services to veterans and their families.

It was founded by Greg Goettsch.

“When people get told 'no' by a number of people and they get stuck, that seems to be when we get involved," Goettsch said.

Goettsch and his team worked together to provide new landscaping at Short's home and to make it more accessible.

“He had a sprinkler system down, so we fixed that. Andy needed a new ramp because he had a wooden ramp that was failing out of the back door. And they are replacing sod on the north side of the house," said Goettsch.

With a little help from The Home Depot and $8,000 worth of donations, Short is now getting a wheelchair-accessible house and backyard.

"It’s unbelievable. I am in shock and I’m so grateful and I can’t believe what I am seeing," Short said.